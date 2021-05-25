What you need to know May 25

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 25.
This morning is starting off slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.
Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon.
There is also a chance for a few isolated showers and pop-up storms.
Storms are not expected to be severe.
Afternoon highs will be on the warm side with temps reaching the upper 80s.
Tonight, scattered rain and storms will be likely across southeast Missouri and push through the rest of the Heartland by Wednesday morning.
Rain chances stick around throughout Wednesday and Thursday.
A line of storms could bring strong winds and small hail Thursday night into Friday morning.
There will be breaks between any storm activity, so the rest of the week is not a wash out. There will be some dry time.
Afternoon highs the rest of the week will remain in the 80s and it will also be humid.
Behind a cold front on Friday, slightly cooler air will move in over the weekend.
Highs will be in the 70s with low rain chances.
- A murder suspect who has been at the center of a week-long manhunt in Chester County, South Carolina is in custody.
- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old boy drowned over the weekend while swimming in the Big River in Jefferson County.
- Today marks one year since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
- A southern Illinois police officer and instructor describes the changes he’s seen when it comes to the relationship between police and the community.
- A Wayne County, Ill. woman is facing kidnapping charges after she was found with a 9-year-old in the parking lot of a local inn.
- The Marion Police Department says it is investigating officers’ involvement in an arrest after witness video shows one officer punching a man multiple times before another uses a Taser on the man as three officers hold him down.
- President Biden announced Monday that he’s doubling U.S. emergency spending to help communities prepare for hurricanes and other extreme weather events, while launching a new effort at NASA to better understand and track the impact of climate change.
- Governor Mike Parson has appointed the first Black woman to serve as a Missouri Supreme Court judge.
- St. Louis Police are trying to identify people who jumped on a police car.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring cases of heart inflammation in young people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Under new guidance, Chicago restaurants are reopening with no restrictions, as long as only vaccinated people are allowed. Some have responded by creating separate sections for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
- The board overseeing a mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders has voted to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum exhibit that acknowledges the site’s connection to the Ku Klux Klan.
