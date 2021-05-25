TDOT: Phase 1 of I-40 bridge repairs complete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Phase one of the I-40 Hernando Desoto Bridge repair has been completed, announced the Tennessee Department of Transportation Tuesday.
Kiewit Infrastructure Group worked long hours to install fabricated steel plates on each side of the crack to secure the bridge for permanent repairs, a release stated.
Phase two of repairs consists of extending the platform and replacing the damaged piece.
Both phase will have to be complete before traffic is reopened, a spokesperson said.
