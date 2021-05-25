Silver Alert issued for missing Cape Girardeau County man

A Silver Alert has been issued for 76-year-old Terry Culberson. He was last seen leaving his Cape Girardeau County home on Tuesday morning, May 25. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller | May 25, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated May 25 at 10:43 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man.

Terry Culberson was last seen leaving his home in the northern area of the county at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25.

He left in an unknown direction in a red 2015 Jeep Patriot with Missouri plate VF0H4G.

According to the sheriff’s office, Culberson suffers from a medical condition.

Culberson was last wearing a black hat, black coat and possibly blue jeans.

He is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and a gray goatee. Culberson also wears wire-rimmed glasses.

Anyone who has possibly seen or had contact with Culberson is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office at 573-243-3551.

