Silver Alert issued for missing Cape Girardeau County man

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man.
Terry Culberson was last seen leaving his home in the northern area of the county at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25.
He left in an unknown direction in a red 2015 Jeep Patriot with Missouri plate VF0H4G.
According to the sheriff’s office, Culberson suffers from a medical condition.
Culberson was last wearing a black hat, black coat and possibly blue jeans.
He is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and a gray goatee. Culberson also wears wire-rimmed glasses.
Anyone who has possibly seen or had contact with Culberson is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office at 573-243-3551.
