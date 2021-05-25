SEMO announces 2021 football schedule

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will play an 11-game football schedule with five games at Houck Field in 2021.
SEMO kicks off its season against longtime rival SIU on September 2 at home. This will be the 89th meeting in a series that dates back to 1909 when the teams crossed the Mississippi River by boat to play.
The game is now known as the “War for the Wheel.” The wheel trophy goes to the winner. It’s currently in Carbondale after the Salukis beat SEMO on October 30, 2020.
SEMO will then travel to Sam Houston on Sept. 11 and Football Bowl Subdivision and Southeastern Conference member Missouri on Sept. 18 for its other non-conference games.
Ohio Valley Conference football-playing members will play six conference games in a round-robin format as part of the official OVC schedule.
OVC Directors of Athletics agreed to schedule additional games against OVC opponents outside the conference schedule as a way to play competitive games within the region.
These designated matchups against OVC opponents will not count in the conference standings. The dates will be announced by the individual member schools.
SEMO will begin its OVC slate at home against Tennessee State on Sept. 25.
Murray State on Oct. 16, Eastern Illinois on Oct. 30 and UT Martin on Nov. 20 will also come to Cape Girardeau, although the home game with Murray State will not count in the conference standings.
The Redhawks away schedule includes trips to Tennessee Tech on Oct. 2, Austin Peay on Oct. 9, UT Martin on Oct. 23 and Murray State on Nov. 13.
The road game at UT Martin is designated as SEMO’s other matchup that will not count in the OVC standings.
Season ticket renewals and new sales are now open for the upcoming fall season. You can click here for more information.
The deadline to renew season tickets is Friday, July 9.
