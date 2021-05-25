Scattered showers and storms late tonight into tomorrow. Strong storms possible late Thursday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few isolated showers this evening but scattered showers will become more likely late tonight into tomorrow morning. It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows falling into the middle to upper 60s.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible to start of our Wednesday. A weak cool front will move our way tomorrow afternoon with a few more scattered storms possible. It will not be as warm tomorrow as we have seen but still slightly above average. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.
We will be watching the possibility for a strong complex of storms to develop Thursday afternoon to our west. These storms could move into the Heartland late Thursday into Thursday night. If these storms do develop, damaging winds would be possible along with a slight chance for hail and an isolated tornado.
