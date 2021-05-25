Saluki baseball set for MVC Tournament

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University baseball program will host the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference tournament for the first time since 1986.
The No. 4 seed Salukis open the tournament on Wednesday, May 26 at 7 p.m. against the third-seeded Bradley Braves.
The tournament format is a single-elimination play-in game for the Nos. 5-8 seeds on Tuesday. After that, the remaining six teams will play a double-elimination format.
SIU is 24-8 at Itchy Jones Stadium this year and 29-8 at home under head coach Lance Rhodes.
Rhodes won his 50th career game on Saturday against Dallas Baptist. He’s the fastest SIU baseball coach to 50 wins since Itchy Jones.
