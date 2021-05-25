Residents of 10 Ill. counties can dispose of unwanted agrichemicals with ‘Clean Sweep’ program

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture will hold a “Clean Sweep” program will dispose of unwanted agrichemicals.
The collections were scheduled in late summer for Clay, Edwards, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Pope, Saline, Wabash, Wayne and White counties.
It’s open to farmers, retired farmers, nursery owners, private pesticide applicators, structural pest control applicators and landowners.
“There are two main reasons to take advantage of this program,” said Brad Beaver, acting bureau chief of Environmental Programs. “One, the Department is able to provide the service free of charge thanks to a grant obtained from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. If individuals were to properly dispose of agrichemicals on their own, it would be expensive. Secondly, the state of Illinois, not the program participant, will assume liability for the proper disposal of all materials collected.”
Participants must register the products they plan to dispose of by Thursday, July 22.
Registration is required to give the waste disposal contractor time to prepare for the different kinds of materials that will need to be handled.
You can get a form either by calling the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Pesticide Hotline at 1-800-641-3934, online or by visiting one of the program sponsors listed below.
- Edwards Farm Bureau - 15 S. 5th St., Albion, IL 62806
- Saline-Gallatin Farm Bureau - 216 S. Murphy St., P.O. Box 250, Ridgway, IL 62979
- Hamilton Farm Bureau - 1212 E. Randolph St., P.O. Box 248, McLeansboro, IL 62859
- Pope-Hardin Farm Bureau - 113 N. Adams, P.O. Box 518, Golconda, IL 62938
- Wabash Farm Bureau - 1128 Oak St., Mount Carmel, IL 62863
- Wayne Farm Bureau - 301 E. Court St., P.O. Box 526, Fairfield, IL 62837
- White Farm Bureau - 304 E. Robinson St., P.O. Box 367, Carmi, IL 62821
- Clay - Co. Swcd - 155 Rt. 45 N, Mount Carmel, IL 62863
- Edwards - Co. Swcd - 90 W. Pine St., Albion, IL 62806
- Gallatin - Co. Swcd - 1000 W. Main St., Ridway, IL 62979
- Hamilton - Co. Swcd - 1101 E. Randolph St., McLeansboro, IL 62859
- Pope - Hardin Co. Swcd - 25 Eddyville Blacktop Rd., Golconda, IL 62938
- Wabash - Co. Swcd - 15039 Four H Center Ln., Mount Carmel, IL 62863
- Wayne - Co. Swcd - 23 Industrial Dr., Fairfield, IL 62837
- White - Co. Swcd - 1105 W. Main St., Carmi, IL 62821
- Univ. of Ill. Ext. - Clay - 223 W. Railroad St., Flora, IL 62839
- Univ. of Ill. Ext. - Edwards - 350 N. 7th St., Albion, IL 62806
- Univ. of Ill. Ext. - Wabash - 738 N. Market, Mt. Carmel, IL 62863
- Univ. of Ill. Ext. - Wayne - #2b Frontier Dr., Fairfield, IL 62837
- Univ. of Ill. Ext. - Gallatin - 216 S. Murphy, Ridway, IL 62979
- Univ. of Ill. Ext. - Hamilton - 100 S. Jackson, McLeansboro, IL 62859
- Univ. of Ill. Ext. - Hardin-Pope - 354 State Hwy. 145 North, Simpson, IL 62985
- Univ. of Ill. Ext. - Saline - 912 S. Commercial St. Ste. 4, Harrisburg, IL 62946
Completed forms should be mailed or faxed to the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
The mailing address is: Clean Sweep Program, Illinois Department of Agriculture, State Fairgrounds, P.O. Box 19281, Springfield, IL, 62794-9281.
The fax number is 217-524-4882.
Participants then will be sent a reservation card indicating the date, time and location of their collection.
The “Clean Sweep” program began in 1990 in Illinois.
Since then, the department has held 51 collection events through the state and collected 609,619 pounds of material from 2,177 participants.
