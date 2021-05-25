Rain & Storm Chances Every Day

Temperatures will be slightly warmer this morning with areas in the mid and upper 60s. Once again temperatures will remain on the warm side with highs reaching the upper 80s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny to party cloudy skies today with a few chances of isolated showers/storms to pop up during the afternoon. No severe activity today expected.
Tonight, additional scattered rain/storms will be likely across southeast Missouri and will migrate east over the Heartland by Wednesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday both have chances of precipitation in the forecast. A line of storms could bring strong winds and small hail Thursday night into early Friday morning that we will watch. The good news about rain and storm chances this week is we will see breaks between them so you are still able to go outside and stay dry at times.
High temperatures will remain in the 80s through this week with humid conditions as winds continue to come out of the south. Behind a cold front on Friday, slightly cooler air will set us up for a better start to the weekend with the 70s for high temperatures and low chances of precip.
-Lisa
