Poplar Camp Beach at Cedar Lake to open for 2021 season

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Poplar Camp Beach at Cedar Lake is set to open for the 2021 season on Friday, May 28.
The beach will be open Wednesday through Sunday through Labor Day weekend.
Weekday hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Weekend and holiday hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Memorial Day weekend schedule is Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Concessions will be available for purchase. Credit and debit payments will be accecpted.
Beachgoers are asked to maintain social distance when possible.
Due to lifeguard staffing issues, the beach will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
The City of Carbondale is accepting applications for six part-time lifeguards. For more information or to apply, click here.
