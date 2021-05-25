Poplar Bluff man sentenced to 102 months in prison

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A United States District Judge sentenced a Poplar Bluff, Missouri man to 102 months in prison on Tuesday.
Tyler Scott Wangler, 29, pleaded guilty in February to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.
According to court documents, a Reynolds County police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle Wangler was driving in September 2020.
Wangler refused to pull over.
He led the officer on a high-speed pursuit.
During the pursuit, Wangler reached speeds of up to 115 miles per hour before he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
Wangler then fled on foot.
He was apprehended a short time later.
Two loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistols were recovered from the wrecked vehicle.
This case was investigated by the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office, the Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
