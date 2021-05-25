Pinckneyville Community Hospital to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new wellness center

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Pinckneyville Community Hospital (PCH) will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for new wellness center at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 27.
The event will kick-off the new construction of a 19,222 square foot Family Medical Center (FMC) and an expansion project at the hospital.
The new facility will include 33 exam rooms, three small procedure rooms, enlarged nurse stations, offices and a new lobby.
Community education and behavioral health programs will also be held at the new center.
The project will include a new patient wing with four additional acute care patient rooms.
The additional rooms will increase the hospital’s bed count to 20.
Renovations at the hospital will include the expansion of the rehabilitative (rehab) care department and emergency department.
Building construction is expected to begin on June 16.
PCH said all departments will remain open during construction, but parking areas and entrances off of Route 154 could change.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.