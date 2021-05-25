Paducah Bomb Squad investigates 3 possible explosive devices found in Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department’s Bomb Squad responded three times to possible explosive devices found in the city and in Graves County last week.
On the morning of Thursday, May 20, the team was called to a home on West Jefferson Street.
The owner was cleaning out a residence there and found what he believed to be military ordnance.
Bomb Squad members identified it as a Civil War-era Boremann cannonball.
It was recovered and disposed of by the squad.
The following morning, May 21, the Bomb Squad was requested to respond to a home in Wingo.
The homeowners said the home previously belonged to a family member who died.
In a barn, they had located a mortar shell.
It was recovered and disposed of, as well.
On Friday afternoon, the squad was called back to the West Jefferson Street residence, where a small cannonball had been found.
It was determined not to be a dangerous device and was left with the homeowner.
