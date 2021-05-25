808 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 808 new cases of COVID-19, including 17 additional deaths, on Tuesday, May 25.
In addition, 65 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,377,249 cases, including 22,650 deaths.
A total of 24,309,118 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Monday night, 1,419 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 180 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 18-24 is 2.7 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 10,990,171 vaccines have been administered in the state as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 79,485 doses.
On Monday, 49,402 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.