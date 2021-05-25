Mo. DHSS expanding efforts to vaccinate homebound residents

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is taking steps to ensure homebound residents in the state receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
DHSS announced a partnership between the Area Agencies on Aging, local public health agencies and Emergency Medical Services.
This will help support the already existing efforts to vaccinate homebound residents.
They say it can be difficult to vaccinate those who are homebound due to needing the appropriate vaccine storage, temperatures, handling and administration to ensure safe and effective vaccination.
Both CDC and CMS define homebound persons as those that need the help of another person or medical equipment such as crutches, a walker, or a wheelchair to leave their home, or their medical provider believes that their health or illness could get worse if they leave their home, and they typically do not leave their home.
Adults who are homebound and want to be vaccinated in their home can register through their local Area Agency on Aging or through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registry by indicating they are homebound.
You can also call the Area Agency on Aging in southeast Missouri at 573-335-2482.
The Area Agency on Aging makes contact with the homebound individual to obtain consent and gather the pertinent information to coordinate the vaccination in their home.
In some cases, caregivers and other household members may also be vaccinated at the same time to prevent vaccine wastage.
The Area Agency on Aging turns over the list of registered homebound individuals to their local public health agency or EMS provider who then schedules the in-home appointments.
You can also register homebound individuals for the vaccine by visiting Missouri’s COVID-19 website, MOStopsCovid.com.
COVID-19 Hotline hours of operation are Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Individuals are encouraged to call soon to ensure their names are added to the list.
