Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Perry Co. Community Lake facility spray painted with racist, vulgar graffiti

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for vandals who spray painted vulgar words and racist images on a restroom facility.
The department said nearly 12 vulgar and racist images, symbols and words were spray painted on the facility’s doors, interior, in the stalls, on the concrete walkway on the building’s exterior.
The incident is believed to have happened on May 21.
MDC staff said they immediately covered the markings. They said the facility must now be completely repainted.
“Perry County Community Lake is utilized by many groups of all ages to fish, kayak and hike,” said Cpl. Christopher Doran. “The actions of a few to vandalize the restroom facilities certainly is disgusting and hopefully information will come forth to aid the investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Doran at 573-517-9056.
