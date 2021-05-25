2M Kentuckians have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Jessica Ladd | May 25, 2021

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,006,742 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

The Governor also noted Moderna announced its COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective in a study of adolescents ages 12 to 17.

The company said it plans to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use of its vaccine for this age group early next month.

If approved, it would be the second COVID-19 vaccine available for this age group.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases: 580

Positivity rate: 2.52 percent

Click here for the full daily COVID-19 report.

