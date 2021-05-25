1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday night, May 24.
The crash happened around 9:38 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 67, just two miles south of Poplar Bluff.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Barry L. Johnson, 69 of Doniphan, was driving his car in the wrong direction on 67 and hit an SUV head-on.
An ambulance rushed Johnson to a Poplar Bluff hospital where he later passed away.
The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Amy L. Swofford of Harviell, was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.
MSHP reports this is the 23rd deadly crash this year in the Troop E zone.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.