Ill. Dept. of Transportation employee injured in hit-and-run crash in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured an Illinois Department of Transportation employee.
According to troopers, IDOT employees were patching holes on E. Main Street just west of SE 2nd Street in Fairfield around 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25.
An IDOT employee was climbing onto an end loader and was hit by a white Chevrolet Cruze that was going west on E. Main Street.
State police say the car continued westbound without stopping.
The IDOT employee, a 56-year-old Wayne City man, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with reportedly minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 618-382-4606, ext. 255.
