Heartland pools experiencing lifeguard shortage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and the start of pool and waterpark season.
Pool managers are scrambling to hire enough trained staff to keep you safe.
According to the American Lifeguard Association, we’re seeing a lifeguard shortage that started before the pandemic and has only gotten worse.
Cape’s Aquatics Supervisor Robert Shanahan said they have enough employees to open the water park safely, but they’re not exactly where they want to be.
”We had about 120 last year and we’re right around the 100 mark this year, so we’re still about 20 guards short,” Shanahan said.
He explained why it’s important to fill those positions.
“If we go below that threshold, some safety concerns could happen,” he said.
Shanahan said the reason for the shortage could have to do with not having enough lifeguard certified instructors teaching classes.
“We have been noticing in Sikeston, and some other smaller, rural communities, that have been calling, they’re having a struggle getting lifeguards cause a lot of people just aren’t teaching those classes anymore,” he said.
Those who need certifications try to come to Cape.
“Right now, our goal is just to make sure we have enough lifeguards certified through the summer, so we have had to turn away some people in like Sikeston and East Prairie and all that just cause we haven’t had the availability to put them in classes,” he said.
According to the American Lifeguard Association, another reason for the shortage could be travel restrictions that limit the number of college students and other young people looking for seasonal work.
A couple lifeguards explained why they choose to come back to the water park each summer.
“The main reason why is because the schedule is so flexible. If my friends want to hang out one afternoon and I’m scheduled, I know so many people here that you can just ask for somebody to pick up your shift and they’ll take it,” said Allison Buchheit
“It seemed like a good time, most of my buddies were doing it and I like being outside,” said Caleb Legrand.
“It seems like a lot of businesses and food places are just struggling to find employees and we have that luxury where we can hire a lot of high school kids that some of those other facilities might not,” Shanahan said.
We reached out to pool managers in Marion, Jackson, Farmington and Poplar Bluff and found out they’re ready to go for the summer season.
Cape Splash opens Saturday, May 29 from 11 to 6.
