Heartland experiences “price war” on used cars

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - According to a Heartland car salesman, used cars prices have never been higher.
Your car may be worth more than it ever has been.
“Right now, everyone is just fighting to get used cars,” Kody Newkirk said.
In Newkirk’s 30 years in the car industry, he said he’s never seen prices of used cars so high.
“Dealers do not have a lot of flexibility anymore because they have to pay up in order to get the cars on the lot,” Newkirk said.
This is because of a microchip backlog overseas and rental car companies holding onto preowned cars longer.
“It’s literally a price war right now,” Newkirk said.
Newkirk said his company, CarSmart, is buying used cars from customers and paying $3,000 more than what they would have paid 60 to 90 days ago.
He said other dealerships are experiencing this too.
“I know people that have bought brand new trucks and selling them back to the stores and making 5 and 10 grand on them over what they paid for them brand new,” Newkirk said.
If you’re looking to sell your vehicle, now is the time.
“I’ve seen prices on large SUVs and trucks jump 7 to 8 thousand dollars in book value in the last 30 to 60 days,” Newkirk said.
Other folks explained, despite the high demand of used cars, they rather not sell it.
“I think it will be wise to keep it. Unless you have some kid ready to graduate or something like that. They just don’t make cars like they used to,” said Matthew Burlbaugh.
Newkirk said it may be months before prices go down.
“Until this is over and they open up the economy again, this is going to be a tough situation,” Newkirk said.
He expects the prices of used cars to decrease by the end of the year.
