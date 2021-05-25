Former Jefferson Elem. student named school’s new principal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A former Jefferson Elementary student was named the school’s new principal.
Amber Walker will begin her new position with the district on July 1.
She has been with Cape Girardeau Public Schools for 11 years, and has recently served as assistant principal and instructional coach at Jefferson Elementary.
“I’m committed to our district and community and am beyond excited to continue moving forward with our vision,” said Walker. “I will be an advocate for all of our students and families as this school holds a special place in my heart. I lived just a few blocks away from here as a child and have fond memories of attending school here.”
In addition to her work at Jefferson, she was the student interventionist at Franklin. Before that she was a classroom teacher at Blanchard Elementary School.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to promote within, and the fact she attended Jefferson holds special meaning,” said Dr. Neil Glass, superintendent at Cape Girardeau Public Schools.
Walker holds a masters in Elementary Administration from William Woods University and is finishing her specialist in Educational Leadership at Southeast Missouri State University in fall.
She also holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Southeast.
In addition, she has been a Big Sister with Big Brothers Big Sisters the past seven years and was past president of Jaycees, also organizing the Toybox program for the past five years.
