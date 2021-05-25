600 food boxes available in Carbondale on May 26

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Centerstone will distribute 600 food boxes on Wednesday, May 26.
They will be available in the Centerstone parking lot, 2311 South Illinois Avenue in Carbondale, from 10 a.m. until all the boxes have been distributed. Local Laborers 773 will help distribute the boxes.
There are no requirements to get a food box.
Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization. They provide mental health and substance use treatment, education and support to communities.
