First Alert: Very warm afternoon; pop-up storms, showers possible

(KFVS) - This morning is starting off slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.
Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon.
There is also a chance for a few isolated showers and pop-up storms.
Storms are not expected to be severe.
Afternoon highs will be on the warm side with temps reaching the upper 80s.
Tonight, scattered rain and storms will be likely across southeast Missouri and push through the rest of the Heartland by Wednesday morning.
Rain chances stick around throughout Wednesday and Thursday.
A line of storms could bring strong winds and small hail Thursday night into Friday morning.
There will be breaks between any storm activity, so the rest of the week is not a wash out. There will be some dry time.
Afternoon highs the rest of the week will remain in the 80s and it will also be humid.
Behind a cold front on Friday, slightly cooler air will move in over the weekend.
Highs will be in the 70s with low rain chances.
