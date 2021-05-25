Cape Girardeau Public Schools looking to improve student safety

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When students and visitors walk into any school building they are advised they are under surveillance for security purposes.
The Cape Girardeau Public School District wants to add more safety equipment for it campuses.
“We feel that we have a great baseline where we’re at right now but we can always do better,” said Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent for Cape Girardeau Public Schools.
Crowell said they are applying for a grant that is sponsored through the Department of Justice that will go towards improving the equipment for security while on school property.
“We’re wanting to build upon what we’ve already established through certain things, upgrade to our security cameras, upgrade to our radio system, upgrade to our physical structures, placement of ballads, bullet-resistant film placed over glass in our entry ways,” Crowell said.
The total cost to improve the schools security is $500,000. The grant will cover 75 percent and the district will match the funds at 25 percent.
“We are a school, we don’t want to be considered an institution. We don’t want students feeling like they’re just coming into a concrete building and that’s it and they’re being taught their curriculum,” he said.
Crowell explained they are looking at adding additional layers to the district facilities that will continue to enhance the foundation the district has already created.
“I think this more so goes to the community, our staff, and some of the student mindset is knowing that the district is doing everything that they can to do what we can to ensure that their in a safe environment when they come to us,” Crowell said.
