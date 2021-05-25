ArDOT shuts down Hwy. 63 bridge for emergency repairs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation shut down U.S. Highway 63/412 on Tuesday to make emergency repairs to a Lawrence County bridge.
ArDOT closed the road to traffic around 12:30 p.m. May 25 to repair the bridge over the Spring River at Ravenden.
Police Chief John Keding said inspectors found “structural damage” to the bridge and immediately shut it down.
District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee confirmed Keding’s comments, saying a routine inspection of the bridge, which was built in the 1950s, uncovered a “critical safety concern.”
Smithee says they hope to have at least one lane of traffic open by Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, ArDOT is urging motorists to use Highways 90, 62, and 67 as alternate routes.
