What you need to know May 24
A mild morning for a run or walk, but temps and humidity will increase throughout the day. (Source: Daniel Reche/Pexels)
By Marsha Heller | May 24, 2021 at 3:37 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 3:37 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, May 24.

First Alert Weather

Wake-up temperatures are mild in the low-to-mid 60s.

Light patchy fog is possible in some areas.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, but a few areas could be partly cloudy.

Highs today will be warm in the upper 80s.

Afternoon highs will continue to reach the mid-80s for most of the week.

Chances for scattered showers and storms pick up late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A second system will bring more storms by the end of the week.

Most storms will not be severe, but there is a small chance for a few stronger storms by the end of the week.

Temps are expected to cool back into the 70s by the weekend with lower humidity.

