What you need to know May 24

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, May 24.
Wake-up temperatures are mild in the low-to-mid 60s.
Light patchy fog is possible in some areas.
Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, but a few areas could be partly cloudy.
Highs today will be warm in the upper 80s.
Afternoon highs will continue to reach the mid-80s for most of the week.
Chances for scattered showers and storms pick up late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
A second system will bring more storms by the end of the week.
Most storms will not be severe, but there is a small chance for a few stronger storms by the end of the week.
Temps are expected to cool back into the 70s by the weekend with lower humidity.
- Authorities in South Carolina say they’re closing on a man accused of killing four people in two states--two of those shooting deaths took place in Missouri last weekend.
- Illinois State Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shootout in Red Bud, which left one person dead and a police officer injured.
- North Charleston’s police chief called for the community to come forward with information on a shooting that left a teenager dead and 14 others wounded at an unauthorized concert.
- A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy’s most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing 14 people.
- New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus.
- National Guard troops who have been deployed to the U.S. Capitol have started the process of leaving Washington, D.C.
- Thousands of motorcyclists traveled to Bald Knob in Alto Pass for the annual Blessing of the Bikes on Sunday.
- The Cape Girardeau Central Tigers graduated 309 students on Sunday.
- A Florida high school is being criticized for altering 80 yearbook photos of female students that it deemed “inappropriate” and not in line with dress code.
- Simone Biles makes history in her return to competition at the U.S. Classic.
- CNN is cutting ties with former Republican senator and current TV analyst Rick Santorum over disparaging comments he made about Native American culture.
- A 6-year-old California boy was killed in a road rage shooting during the morning rush hour.
