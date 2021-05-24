Summer-Like Weather Starts Off The Week!

Mild start to Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s with mostly clear skies. There will be a few areas dealing with patchy fog during the morning. Today will be a rather warm start to the week with above average temperatures reaching the upper 80s by the afternoon. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny with a few areas close to partly cloudy.
Temperatures continue to span in the mid 80s through most of the week and are expected to cool back into the 70s by the weekend. Chances of scattered showers and storms pick up late Tuesday night into Wednesday. A secondary system will bring more storms by the end of the week. Most do not look to be severe, but there is a small chance of a few stronger storms by the end of this week.
-Lisa
