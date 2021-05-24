St. Louis police trying to ID people who jumped on police car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are trying to identify people who jumped on a police car.
According to St. Louis Police Department, a mob jumped on the car after officers broke up a large party in an apartment building in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.
They said one officer was inside the car at the time and a city-wide “officer in need of aid” call was sent.
The group left; however, police said shots were fired in the area shortly after.
According to the department, no one was injured, but the car was damaged.
Later on Monday, May 24, police shared a clip from the body-worn camera of the officer who was inside the vehicle.
Police are trying to identify those involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call District 4 at 314-444-2500 or St. Louis Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
