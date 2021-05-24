St. Louis police trying to ID people who jumped on police car

St. Louis police trying to ID people who jumped on police car
St. Louis police are looking for the people who jumped on a police cruiser, damaging it. (Source: St. Louis, Mo. Police Department)
By Amber Ruch | May 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 4:52 PM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are trying to identify people who jumped on a police car.

According to St. Louis Police Department, a mob jumped on the car after officers broke up a large party in an apartment building in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.

They said one officer was inside the car at the time and a city-wide “officer in need of aid” call was sent.

The group left; however, police said shots were fired in the area shortly after.

According to the department, no one was injured, but the car was damaged.

Later on Monday, May 24, police shared a clip from the body-worn camera of the officer who was inside the vehicle.

Police are trying to identify those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call District 4 at 314-444-2500 or St. Louis Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.