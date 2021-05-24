SIU expanding automotive course to focus on electric vehicle education

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale’s automotive technology program is expanding its electric vehicle (EV) education.
SIU has recently developed a 10-week, six-credit-hour course on electric vehicle advancements.
The nationally recognized program’s curriculum has incorporated a focus on hybrid and electric vehicles for several years.
“What we are learning here is the current technology, and we are also dipping into the future technology of electric vehicles,” said Joe Quattrochi, who earned his bachelor’s degree earlier this month and went to work as a repair technician for Rivian, an Irvine, California-based electric vehicle company with a manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois. “What we are learning here is everything we are going to need to survive in the industry going forward into the next decades.”
With more attention on electric vehicles, the program is incorporating more emphasis on this with new coursework.
The course was first offered in the fall of 2020.
“This class, in particular, across the board, has been asking me to show them everything that I know so that they can succeed in the industry,” said Jessica Suda, an assistant professor. “They realize that this is the way in which the industry is going to go.”
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.