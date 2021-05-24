SIU expanding automotive course to focus on electric vehicle education

“What we are learning here is the current technology, and we are also dipping into the future technology of electric vehicles,” said Joe Quattrochi, who earned his bachelor’s degree earlier this month and went to work as a repair technician for Rivian, an Irvine, California-based electric vehicle company with a manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois. “What we are learning here is everything we are going to need to survive in the industry going forward into the next decades.”