Sikeston to host Summer Concert Series downtown

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A summer concert series will be held in downtown Sikeston throughout June and July.
Music in the Park will feature the following:
- June 4 - Anthony J. Russo
- June 11 - Blind Velvet
- June 18 - Cotton Ridge
- June 25 - The Millstones
- July 9 - Aimer La Vie
- July 16 - CounTempo
- July 23 - Double Take
- July 30 - The Dirt Road Express
You can listen to music in Legion Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Friday night, except for July 2.
Admission is free, just bring your lawn chair, some food and friends and family.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.