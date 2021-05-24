Residents react to police use of force investigation in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Anger and shock in Marion, Illinois caused by a 33-second video shot late Friday night outside an area bar.
In it, you see a Marion officer punch a man repeatedly in his lower back and side as two officers attempt to take the man into custody.
As bystanders watch, and record, a total of three officers can be seen holding the man face down on the ground as a fourth officer tases him in the back at close range.
Ashley Lyell, a Marion resident, described the situation as “people are acting crazy in this town. Literally acting completely insane.”
“I thought it was very much excessive force, especially when they punched him like they did and then tased him when he was on the ground. You don’t do a human being like that,” said another Marion resident, who did not want to be on camera.
That caught-on-camera arrest came after police answered a call late Friday night about someone in the Stanley Building, which sits vacant, throwing bottles at traffic.
Kyle L. Rice, 23, of Herrin was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to a building in connection to that call.
Marion police say as they made the arrest in that incident, a second man tried to interfere, yelling at officers and customers from the local bar, Pookie’s. That man then reportedly tried to go back into the bar.
Police say he pushed a female bartender, and that’s when they decided to arrest him.
That’s also when several people apparently pulled out their phones and started recording what they saw.
The individual arrested in this situation is Jeramey K. Brown, Jr, 22, of Benton.
He was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, battery (to a bar tender) and resisting police officers.
The gentleman who wanted to remain anonymous also said this about the incident.
“When it hits in your hometown, you see it on TV, but when it hits home, it gives a little more affect to you.”
In a written statement posted to Facebook, Marion police say they’re investigating the incident due to the concerns of residents, the videos and “the appropriateness of the use of force.”
No word on the status of the four officers involved, or how long this investigation could take.
