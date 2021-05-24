Rain and thunderstorms chances return

Enjoy the dry time this evening and tonight, even though it will be a little on the warm side for this time of year. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 60s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs will still be above average, in the mid to upper 80s. Many of us will still remain dry, but there will be a few storms. Rain and thunderstorms chances go up even more by Wednesday. Numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through much of the day. Outside of the storms, it will be stickier too.