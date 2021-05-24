933 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 933 new cases of COVID-19, including 10 additional deaths, on Monday, May 24.
IDPH said according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 65 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,376, 411 cases, including 22,633 deaths.
A total of 24,266,277 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Sunday night, 1,393 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 180 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 17-23 is 2.7 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 10,940,769 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,133 doses.
On Sunday, 36,358 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Doses administered at CVS pharmacies over the weekend have not yet been reported and will be added in the coming days.
