Mo. Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield to host columbarium wall dedication on Memorial Day

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Veterans Cemetery will host a columbarium wall dedication on Memorial Day.
Representative Wayne Wallingford and Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff will attend the ceremony that starts at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 31.
The dedication ceremony will included “a firing volley and patriotic reflection.” It was scheduled to coincide with Memorial Day to honor all those who lost their lives in service to our country.
In September 2020, construction began on a $2.7 million project to build a columbarium wall. The existing wall reached capacity in January 2020.
The project was funded through the Veterans Commission Capital Improvement Trust Fund and is 100 percent reimbursable by the VA through the Veterans Cemetery Grant Program.
The cemetery is located at 17357 Stars and Stripes Way in Bloomfield, Mo.
