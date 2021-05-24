2 men arrested for fighting, one stabbed

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested following a stabbing and a fight in Carbondale late Friday morning, May 21.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of East Main Street around 10:34 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
When officers arrived they found 36-year-old Chad Berry with a non-life threatening injury.
Berry had reportedly got into a fight with 59-year-old Monte Graham.
During the fight, police said Graham stabbed Berry one time.
Both men were arrested for aggravated battery and booked into jail.
