2 men arrested for fighting, one stabbed
Chad M. Berry (left) and Monte A. Graham (right) were both arrested for aggravated battery. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
By Marsha Heller | May 24, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 10:58 AM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested following a stabbing and a fight in Carbondale late Friday morning, May 21.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of East Main Street around 10:34 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found 36-year-old Chad Berry with a non-life threatening injury.

Berry had reportedly got into a fight with 59-year-old Monte Graham.

During the fight, police said Graham stabbed Berry one time.

Both men were arrested for aggravated battery and booked into jail.

