Marion Police investigate force used in arrest

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department is investigating the use of force by officers during the arrest of a man outside of a bar over the weekend.
The investigation began due to concerns raised on social media over the tactics used by officers.
In a released statement, Marion Police said “We acknowledge that force was used affect an arrest of a citizen of this community. In accordance with our Department Directives an internal review is being conducted.”
The arrest in question came about when Marion Police officers were called to the 200 block of East Main Street on Friday, May 21, just before midnight.
They were called to the area in reference to someone throwing bottles from a rooftop onto passing vehicles.
While responding to the call, officers said a man, not involved in the initial call, started interfering with their investigation by showing hostile behavior, yelling and causing problems with patrons at Pookies, a nearby bar.
The man was reportedly standing in the middle of the road with two open bottles of alcohol.
As officers approached the man, he walked backwards towards the bar and tried to re-enter the building.
The bartender tried to stop the man from entering, but police said he pushed her trying to get into the bar and away from police.
The Marion Police Department stated officers then used force to take the man into custody for battery and to remove him from the bar.
The man was taken to the ground.
Officers said the man refused to listen to their verbal commands and allow officers to place him in handcuffs.
“After verbal commands and closed hand strikes failed” in attempting to arrest the man, police said an officer used a Taser.
The man was then placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.
Videos and photos of the arrest were taken and posted on social media.
Some claimed the officers used excessive force during the arrest.
In response to the claims, the Marion Police Department said they opened an investigation, which will include reviewing witness statements and videos posted to social media.
Police stated more information will be released as the investigation continues.
