Man arrested for throwing bottles from rooftop at vehicles

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Marion, Illinois for throwing bottles at vehicles over the weekend.
Officers were called to the 200 block of East Main Street just before midnight on Friday, May 21 in reference to someone throwing bottles from a rooftop at passing vehicles.
The area in question was across the street from the post office.
When officers arrived to the scene they found several doors open at the building where the bottles were being thrown.
Crews from the Marion Fire Department were then called to the building to the top of the roof and to track down a suspect.
Officers found the suspect and took him into custody.
The identity of the suspect has not been released.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.