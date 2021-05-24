Heartland officer describes changes between community, law enforcement one year after George Floyd’s death

DESOTO, Ill. (KFVS) - Tuesday, May 25 marks the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
A southern Illinois police officer and instructor described the changes he’s seen when it comes to the relationship between police and the community.
”Whatever happens in another part of the country, it affects everyone,” Eric Howard said.
In addition to working for the DeSoto Police Department, Howard teaches criminal justice courses at Shawnee Community College.
“We just finished a victimology class this semester, it was the first time I had that for this program, it was a new course and it was because of the victim side of things- I thought it was important,” Howard said.
He said he notices a shift in how the public treats law enforcement now.
“I think people probably do speak their mind,” he said. “They speak up more now, maybe more because of national things that have happened, they’re more apt to speak out and talk about things.”
He also said he sees a bigger concern for law enforcement’s safety.
Two recent officer-involved shootings in southern Illinois happened in Mound City and Red Bud.
“It’s a dangerous job,” he said.
Howard said he believes positive change can start with his students.
“We’re together three days a week and we’re studying this stuff,” he said.
In addition to the new victimology class, he brings in guest speakers to give them a different perspective.
“I try to bring more attention to that and that’s something that’s lacking sometimes- what the society feels is important,” he said.
The message he wants to spread: officers are approachable.
“We’re human beings too,” he said.
President Biden will meet with the Floyd family May 25 to mark that anniversary.
