Heartland announces plans for the Fourth of July

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Last year the pandemic put a damper on Independence Day.
Most events were canceled, but this July communities in the Heartland are planning the typical celebrations.
“Just imagine everybody feeling so patriotic this summer,” said Julia Jones, Parks and Recreation director for the City of Cape Girardeau.
She said this year’s Fourth of July event also includes the celebration of Missouri’s Bicentennial.
“We have entertainment starting at 3 p.m.,” she said. “You’ll be able to come into arena, they’ll be some food booths here inside. It’ll be nice and cool and we will have the Missouri Bicentennial quilt on display.”
Jones said special guests will speak on the history of Missouri and the state’s bicentennial.
“...and then after that 9 o’clock fireworks,” she said.
The City of Paducah is scaling back its July Fourth celebration.
“This year it is just the firework show,” said Pamela Spencer, communications manager for the City of Paducah. “Usually when it is at the riverfront, we have music during the day, we have vendors, food vendors and people enjoy it for several hours.”
Paxton Golf Course is the center of the city firework’s display. Spencer said no one is allowed inside the park to get into the Paxton Park Golf Course to see the show, but people can watch the show from around the city.
“A typical firework show, a typical Fourth of July in Paducah brings thousands of people downtown shoulder-to-shoulder to watch the fireworks, and this year we thought that’s still probably not the best idea so let us do what we did last year,” she said.
A sign that precautions are still being taken as we return to normal.
