Gas prices fall slightly, more ‘drops at the pump’ expected

(KFVS) - Gas prices continue to fall slightly as it gets closer to the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline fell 1.9 cents last week.
According to GasBuddy experts, this falling trend will stick around, even during the holiday weekend.
“We should start to see more drops at the pump materialize in the days ahead,” said Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy Patrick De Haan. “For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day, so motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season.”
As of Monday morning, May 24, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.02 gallon.
Prices were up 14.8 cents compared to this time last month and up 107 cents from a year ago.
The following chart shows average fuel prices per gallon in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee:
