First Alert: Summer-like temps continue
Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, but a few areas could be partly cloudy. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller | May 24, 2021 at 3:41 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 3:41 AM

(KFVS) - Wake-up temperatures are mild in the low-to-mid 60s.

Light patchy fog is possible in some areas.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, but a few areas could be partly cloudy.

Highs today will be warm in the upper 80s.

Afternoon highs will continue to reach the mid-80s for most of the week.

Chances for scattered showers and storms pick up late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A second system will bring more storms by the end of the week.

Most storms will not be severe, but there is a small chance for a few stronger storms by the end of the week.

Temps are expected to cool back into the 70s by the weekend with lower humidity.

