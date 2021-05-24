First Alert: Summer-like temps continue

(KFVS) - Wake-up temperatures are mild in the low-to-mid 60s.
Light patchy fog is possible in some areas.
Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, but a few areas could be partly cloudy.
Highs today will be warm in the upper 80s.
Afternoon highs will continue to reach the mid-80s for most of the week.
Chances for scattered showers and storms pick up late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
A second system will bring more storms by the end of the week.
Most storms will not be severe, but there is a small chance for a few stronger storms by the end of the week.
Temps are expected to cool back into the 70s by the weekend with lower humidity.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.