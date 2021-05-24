Egyptian Health Dept. reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 2 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 24. (Source: Storyblocks)
By Jessica Ladd | May 24, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 3:49 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 24.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Male: 1 in their 60s, 1 in their 70s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,753 lab confirmed positives, including 55 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,811 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 507 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.