1 person injured in Paducah shooting, police investigating

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.
On Saturday, May 22, at 1:00 a.m., officers responded to several “shots fired” calls in the area of Hughes Kitchen.
Upon arrival, officers located evidence on scene indicating someone had been injured.
Shortly after, police learned Olajuwon Harmon, 26, of Louisville, had been transported to a local hospital due to an apparent gunshot wound.
Harmon was later transported to another hospital out of the area for treatment of his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
