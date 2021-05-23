One shot in Paducah; police searching for information

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - One person was injured in Paducah after a Saturday, May 22, shooting.
Officers with the Paducah Police Department were called to the area around Hughes Kitchen Saturday morning, on reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, officers found evidence that someone was injured.
Shortly afterward, officers learned that the victim had been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.