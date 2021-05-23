Police officer shot in Red Bud, Ill., suspect killed

RED BUB, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Red Bud, Illinois.
At approximately 1:38 a.m. on May 23, police received a call of shots fired near the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Clarence Drive.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a Red Bud Police Officer was shot by an unidentified male suspect.
During the incident, a second Red Bud Officer discharged a firearm, which resulted in the death of the suspect.
The officer was transported to a St. Louis area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The officer has since been discharged.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
More details will be released as they become available.
Route 3, North of Red Bud, will be closed until further notice.
