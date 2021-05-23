No one injured in Gorham, Ill. house fire

GORHAM, Ill. (KFVS) - A trailer home caught fire in Gorham late Saturday night.
According to Gorham Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Guetersloh, a trailer home is a total loss after a fire occurred on May 22.
The fire happened after 11 p.m. and fire crews were called to the burning home in the Gorham area.
A shed was a loss and part of the township hall structure was damaged as well due to the flames.
There are no reported injuries.
Guetersloh said this incident is still under investigation.
