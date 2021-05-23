First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

High pressure will keep our weather dry and very warm for a couple more days, before changes begin to develop during the upcoming work week. For today and tomorrow we’ll have a mix of high and low clouds, but overall it will be mainly sunny and very warm, with official highs of about 85 to 90. A few locations may see the first 90° readings of the year the next couple of afternoons. Humidity levels will remain moderate and winds light.
The western trough/eastern ridge pattern breaks down by mid-week, with our upper low becoming more westerly. This will allow for lower temps but higher dew points and occasional rain chances, starting late Tuesday. Right now we’re seeing two main shots of showers/storms: one on Wednesday and another about Friday. Beyond Friday, models are pointing to some slightly cooler and less humid conditions for next weekend.
