First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

We’ve got another day or two of dry and unusually warm weather on the menu before changes develop during the work week. Highs on Monday may touch 90° in some locations...before backing down a few degrees on Tuesday. Humidity levels will remain moderate Monday but will begin to inch up again through the week.
The period Wednesday through Friday will be more active as the jet stream flow becomes westerly again. It looks like we’ll have two main shower/storm periods: one on Tuesday night into Wednesday....and the second Thursday night into Friday. Neither looks like a major severe storm/flood situation, but a few strong storms/heavy downpours certainly possible. Farther out, models continue to indicate a slightly cooler and less humid pattern for next weekend....though this is a long way away in spring forecast land
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.