First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The period Wednesday through Friday will be more active as the jet stream flow becomes westerly again. It looks like we’ll have two main shower/storm periods: one on Tuesday night into Wednesday....and the second Thursday night into Friday. Neither looks like a major severe storm/flood situation, but a few strong storms/heavy downpours certainly possible. Farther out, models continue to indicate a slightly cooler and less humid pattern for next weekend....though this is a long way away in spring forecast land