FIRST ALERT: Dry and warm start to the week

(KFVS) - Our weather will stay dry and warm for the next couple of days.
We’ll have a mix of high and low clouds today and tomorrow.
Overall, it will be mostly sunny and warm both days.
Highs will be between 85 and 90.
A few locations may see the first 90° readings of the year the next couple of afternoons.
Humidity levels will remain moderate and winds light.
We will start to see lower temps about mid-week.
Rain chances begin late Tuesday.
Storms and showers are possible on Wednesday and Friday.
Beyond Friday, models are pointing to some slightly cooler and less humid conditions for next weekend.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.