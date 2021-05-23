Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

By Jessica Ladd | May 23, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated May 23 at 11:35 AM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases and one more death on Sunday, May 23.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their 20s
  • Male: 1 in their 20s

White County

  • Female: 1 in their 50s
  • Male: 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 40s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,751 lab confirmed positives, including 55 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,811 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 507 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

